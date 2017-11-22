Man, 78, dies after Co Down collision

A 78-year-old man has died following a road crash on the Glebe Road, Annahilt near Hillsborough last night.

The collision, involving a pedestrian and a red Volvo C30 car, happened on the Glebe Road at its junction with Glebe Manor and the Carricknadarriff Road around 8.45pm.

The driver has been spoken to by police and the road remains closed at this time.

Police have appealed for information about the incident.