Man (71) dies following road traffic collision in Lisburn

A 71-year-old man has died following a single vehicle road traffic collision in Lisburn this morning, police have confirmed.

The man was the driver of a car that was involved in a collision in Warren Gardens at around 10.30am.

“Warren Gardens remains closed at this time while police conduct their investigation into the cause of the collision,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

A post mortem examination is due to take place to determine the cause of death.