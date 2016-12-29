M2 road crash victim to be laid to rest in Lisburn

The funeral of a Lisburn man killed in a Boxing Day crash on the M2 motorway is due to take place tomorrow (Friday).

Stephen Martin (35), a father-of-one from the Ward Avenue area of the city, died in the multiple vehicle collision, which happened between Templepatrick and Sandyknowes, near the Applegreen services.

Two other men sustained non-life threatening injuries in the incident.

Shirley O’Neill, a second cousin of the victim, said the family has been left “deeply shocked” by the tragedy.

“It is a horrible thing to happen at any time of the year, but for it to happen around Christmas time makes it all the more difficult.

“The family has been left devastated by this news and we are still not sure what exactly happened to Stephen at this stage,” she said.

Mr Martin’s funeral is due to take place at Ronnie Thompson’s Funeral Church, Ballinderry Road at 12 noon on December 30.

He will be laid to rest at Lisburn New Cemetery, Blaris Extension.