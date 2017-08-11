M&S staff step out in memory of Matthew

Staff from the Marks and Spencer stores in Lisburn and Newtownbreda took to the road recently for a commemorative walk in memory of their former colleague, Matthew Thompson.
The 39-year-old, who was Food Commercial Manager at M&S Newtownbreda, tragically died whilst jogging on the Lagan Towpath in June last year.
Since his passing, M&S has installed defibrillators in all local stores, and Matthew’s colleagues have fundraised for staff heart screening for certain age groups.
Almost Done!
Registering with Ulster Star means you're ok with our terms and conditions.