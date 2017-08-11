M&S staff step out in memory of Matthew

Staff from the Marks and Spencer stores in Lisburn and Newtownbreda took to the road recently for a commemorative walk in memory of their former colleague, Matthew Thompson.

The 39-year-old, who was Food Commercial Manager at M&S Newtownbreda, tragically died whilst jogging on the Lagan Towpath in June last year.

Since his passing, M&S has installed defibrillators in all local stores, and Matthew’s colleagues have fundraised for staff heart screening for certain age groups.