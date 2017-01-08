Luiz Felipe Scolari was visiting son in Lisburn

World Cup winning former Brazil coach, ‘Big Phil’ Scolari, says he loves Northern Ireland after coming here to visit his son in Lisburn.

The Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao FC supremo, who used to manage Portugal and Chelsea, had local punters doing a double take when they spotted him doing the rounds in Belfast and Londonderry.

Turns out he was in Ireland visiting the young fellah, who works in Lisburn.

Speaking to the BBC in St George’s Market, he explained: “I came before Christmas because I have one son at work in Lisburn near Belfast and my holidays, I stay here, ten, fifteen days, and after this time I come back to China, my team,

“I like, very much here, Belfast, Londonderry, Dublin, the people are very nice. They’re lovely. I like.”