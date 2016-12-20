Lucky escape for one driver

Police are warning drivers to exercise caution on icy roads after coming across an overturned vehicle in Lisburn.

Issuing the advice on their Facebook page, Lisburn PSNI posted: “It’s cold, it’s frosty and some roads are still pretty ropey.

“Some minor roads still have a good bit of frost on them, take extra care when driving today and especially when approaching junctions as it could take you that bit longer to stop.

“Thankfully everyone walked away from this, you might not be so lucky.”