Loyalist fined for painting road signs red, white and blue

Prominent loyalist Mark Harbinson has been convicted of causing criminal damage after he painted road signs red, white and blue.

Harbinson (50), of Sheepwalk Road, Stoneyford, was alleged to have committed the offences between the dates of September 9. 2015 and September 15, 2015

Contesting the allegations at Lisburn Magistrates Court, Harbinson’s defence barrister had applied to have the charge of criminal damage dismissed by an abuse of process application, based on the argument that Harbinson had been wrongly charged.

District Judge Amanda Brady said she did not accept that to charge the defendant with criminal damage was an abuse of process.

As the contest continued the defence barrister explained that Mr Harbinson would not be giving evidence in the case.

Prosecution tendered statements from staff of TransportNI which claimed ownership of the road signs in question. The court heard that tins of red, white and blue paint were found in the defendant’s vehicle.

Judge Brady said: “I am satisfied that the evidence is there, I’m satisfied that Mr Harbinson did commit criminal damage on the date on the summons. I am going to convict him.”

Defence described the incident as being at “the lower end of the scale.” The barrister added: “There is some evidence that the posts have been painted for over 30 years in the area.”

Harbinson, who is currently in custody in relation to another matter, was fined a total of £300 for the offences.