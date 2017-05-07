Loyal Orders hail 'awesome' Reformation celebration

A religious rally marking the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation was an “awesome expression” of the Christian ethos of the Loyal Orders, it has been claimed

Organisers estimated 10,000 people attended the Portadown gathering, which included a major procession through the Co Armagh town.

Saturday open-air service at Shamrock Park was jointly organised by the Orange and Royal Black Institutions.

Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, Edward Stevenson, said: “This was our landmark event of the year and certainly has the makings to be one of the most significant and larger public gatherings in Europe marking the enduring relevance of this quincentenary.

“The massive scale of the commemoration was a fitting tribute to Martin Luther and the other great Protestant reformers. Like them, 500 years later, we are gratified to once again take a stand for the Gospel.”

Millar Farr, Sovereign Grand Master of the Royal Black Institution, said: “Saturday’s religious service and parade was the flagship occasion of our Luther commemorations throughout 2017. The large numbers in attendance was a public manifestation of our shared core values and beliefs, and our commitment to them.

“We are always proud to proclaim the truths of the Reformed Protestant faith, and even more so now, as we celebrate such a significant evangelical landmark in this notable decade of centenaries.”