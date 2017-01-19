Lottery funding boost for Lisburn hearing loss charity is welcomed

A group based in Lisburn is helping adults with hearing loss feel more included thanks to National Lottery funding.

Hearing Link, which is a UK wide charity with its Northern Ireland base in Lisburn, has been awarded a £495,945 grant under the Big Lottery Fund’s People and Communities programme.

Their five year Connect Hear NI project is offering new ways for adults with hearing loss across Northern Ireland to take part in community life from which they often feel excluded.

The project will help people through tailored programmes including peer support, social activities, public awareness events, advice, digital communication support and a volunteer development programme.

It will also help members become more connected with their community by improving hearing loop provisions and providing information packs.

Joanne McDowell, Big Lottery Fund NI Director, said: “I am delighted to announce these grants under the People and Communities programme and I want to say thanks to all the National Lottery players who have helped make this possible.

“We want to fund great projects that work with local people, build on a community’s strengths, and are well connected to other services and activities in the community.

“We are looking forward to seeing the positive impact these projects will make to people and communities across Northern Ireland.”

The People and Communities programme offers grants of between £30,000 and £500,000 for two to five year projects. More information can be found at www.biglotteryfund.org.uk/global-content/programmes/northern-ireland/people-and-communities The Big Lottery Fund supports the aspirations of people who want to make life better for their communities across the UK.