‘Lock your doors’ Police advise

Local police are advising residents that locking their doors is the first line of defence against burglars.

Lisburn PSNI said: “Make it a habit to lock the door behind you every time you come into your home. Many burglars are opportunists and are just ‘trying’ doors.”

They added: “The humble house key could be your first line of defence against the burglar.

“Recently we’ve seen a rise in burglaries, and in some of these incidents the burglar has just walked in through an unlocked door. No need for break in when someone can just walk in. Lock your doors, all the time, even when you’re home.”