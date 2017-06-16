Locals named in Birthday Honours List

A local councillor and a celebrated singer-songwriter are among those from Lisburn and surrounding areas named in the 2017 Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

Alderman Allan Ewart, a DUP representative for Downshire West, is to receive an MBE for services to local government and the community in Northern Ireland, while Lisburn man Keith Getty, an internationally renowned musician and songwriter, is to receive an OBE for services to music and modern hymn writing.

Keith Getty.

Two local men are among those to be awarded the British Empire Medal - Ian Bradley MacDonald for services to Citizens’ Advice Bureau and the community in Lisburn and Arthur Alexander Mitchell for voluntary service to the ex-service community in Lisburn.

