Local woman hoping to conquer the famous Inca Trail

A Lisburn woman is aiming to conquer the Inca Trail all to raise money for Dementia NI.

Diane Christie will be drastically stepping out of her comfort zone as she and three others walk 26 miles and climbs up to 4.215 metres along the stunning Peruvian Mountains.

Diane Christie.

Diane along with Hilary Anne Christie, Mia McKeown and Pat Murtagh will be leaving for Peru on September 14.

This trek will take four days covering 26 miles and climbing up to 4,215 metres and the four have been in training for the gruelling task ahead.

Diane said: “The training we have climbed the Mournes and Slieve Donard, trying to do it faster, it’s been a steep learning curve. I’m not a sporty person and certainly not a camper by any stretch of the imagination, I’m not somebody that likes to rough it.

“We could suffer from altitude sickness but we won’t really know until we get there, hopefully we won’t. We leave on September 14 and have been fundraising up until now, hopefully we will raise £15,000.”

The money raised by this challenge is going towards Dementia NI, she added: “My mum was diagnosed with dementia 10 years ago and have seen first hand the debilitating effect it can have on sufferers and their family and friends. Dementia NI offers support for sufferers by challenging the stigma of the disease, promoting their rights and providing training to organisations and people suffering from the disease.”

To donate to this very worthy cause visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/diane-christie-2