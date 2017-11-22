Local solicitors back Macmillan fundraiser

Lisburn solicitors Reid & Co are offering a free will-writing service during November.

The firm is waiving its fees, and instead asking clients to make a voluntary minimum donation of £50 to Macmillan Cancer Support.

For more information call Reid & Co Solicitors on 028 9264 6114 to make an appointment, quoting ‘Macmillan Will Writing’.

Money raised through the initiative will help Macmillan fund vital services for people affected by cancer.