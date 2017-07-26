Local salon is a finalist in hairdressing awards

Local hairdressers are hoping to prove they are a cut above after being named as finalists in the HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards.

Lisburn’s very own Shane Bennett Salon was a finalist in two categories; Julie Cherry and Colette Fitzpatrick for Northern Ireland Hairdresser of the Year and the Shane Bennett Salon Artistic Team for Artistic Team of the Year.

This is no small feat with the 2017 awards attracting hundreds of entries which take the form of photographic collections. The 75 first-round judges drawn from industry experts, hairdressing icons from across the globe as well as session stylists to the stars and creative leaders, viewed the UK’s biggest photographic award exhibition display.

Now in its fourth decade, the awards, hosted by Hairdressers Journal International and supported since its inception by sole sponsor Schwarzkopf Professional, continue to go from strength-to-strength in its quest to celebrate the most diverse and creative of talents. Hairdressers Journal International’s Executive Director, Jayne Lewis Orr says: “The awards remain true to the original objective - to promote the professionalism and leading vision of British hairdressing, and importantly to celebrate its contribution to the wider world.” The Northern Ireland Hairdresser and Artistic Team of the Year categories seek to recognise the most inspiring stylists in region and the industry, catapulting the finalists into the upper echelons of the nation’s very best hairdressing talent.

The winners of this and 15 other categories including the prized British Hairdresser of the Year title are all to be

announced at The British Hairdressing Awards which takes place at the Grosvenor House Hotel, a J W Marriott Hotel, in London on Monday, November 27.