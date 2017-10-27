Local pubs feature in Michelin ‘Eating Out In Pubs’ Guide 2018

Three local pubs have secured listings in the 2018 Michelin ‘Eating Out In Pubs’ guide just published.

The Parson’s Nose and The Plough Inn, both in Hillsborough and Balloo House in Annahilt have all been placed in the guide.

A total of seven bars in County Down and one in County Antrim meant that the total number of listings from Northern Ireland in this year’s guide was eight.

In the Republic of Ireland, 22 pubs are included.

In overall terms, County Down leads the way with seven listings followed by Clare and Cork with four each and Kildare with three. Dublin, Galway and Mayo each received two listings with Antrim, Leitrim, Louth, Sligo, Tipperary and Wexford each having one listing.

Produced by tyre manufacturer Michelin – this year’s guide recommends some 470 top dining pubs spread across England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland of which 27 are new entries and all of which are selected, first and foremost, for the standard of their food.

Speaking at its launch, guide editor Rebecca Burr (who also edits the famed Michelin Guide Great Britain & Ireland) commented: “This year we have seen so many pubs get a new lease of life by placing greater emphasis on food. It’s great to see pubs being rejuvenated this way as they are often the heartbeat of our towns and villages.”

Published today, the Michelin ‘Eating Out In Pubs’ guide 2018 is priced at Stg £14.99 and is now available in bookshops and online at http://travel.michelin.co.uk/