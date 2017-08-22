Local projects to benefit from £2.3m of funding

The Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council Peace IV Partnership is inviting local communities, groups and individuals to register for the launch event celebrating £2.376m worth of funding under the European Union’s PEACE IV Programme.

The funding will be used to support projects and initiatives across the Lisburn Castlereagh area that will promote positive relations between people from different communities and backgrounds and will be focused on three key areas: ‘Children & Young People’, ‘Shared Spaces and Services’ and ‘Building Positive Relations’.

The launch aims to give different organisations, volunteers and individuals across the council area the opportunity to develop a better understanding of projects that are funded under the local Peace IV Plan, and how they can engage in these and hear about the benefits such projects can achieve.

The Programme, which was developed in direct consultation with local communities, offers a variety of ways to become involved in peace building initiatives.

Welcoming the funding, Mayor Tim Morrow stated: “We are delighted to be able to offer a range of innovative projects, build upon past lessons and introduce new and exciting projects, which will benefit local communities and allow them to engage in and promote positive relations, good relations and develop new partnerships. The funding will also enable us to provide more opportunities for partnership working within our area.”

Gina McIntyre, CEO with the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB), which manages the PEACE IV Programme, said: “Local authorities will make an invaluable contribution to the delivery of the new PEACE IV Programme by ensuring that funding is distributed at a local level where it can make a real impact. The benefit of this programme is not just about the funding it brings to the area but about the partnerships it creates between the different community and voluntary organisations. Partnerships will help build trust and relationships between groups and communities and resulting in meaningful contact and greater levels of peace and reconciliation.

“The launch is about recognising this and finding out how it will be delivered through the partnerships that have been created by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council.”

Speaking ahead of the launch event at Lagan Valley Island on September 14 (10.30am), Cllr Jonathan Craig, Chair of the Peace IV Partnership, explained: “The partnership working of local groups and communities will successfully deliver the projects that are on offer through this PEACE IV funding. At the launch groups and communities can find out how they can get involved in peace building programmes over the next two years within the Lisburn Castlereagh area. Tender applications to deliver a range of programmes, will be advertised over the coming weeks and months and there’ll also be other opportunities to become involved in local projects, forums and events.”

Spaces for the launch event are limited, so to register please email Rosemary Burns at rosemary.burns@lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk by Wednesday, September 6 or visit www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk for more information.