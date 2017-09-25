Local projects set to benefit from £2.37m of EU funding

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council recently held its PEACE IV launch event to announce the award of £2.37m of funding for local peace and reconciliation projects.

Several local groups and individuals attended the event at Lagan Valley Island to learn about the EU-supported programme, including details about what types of projects will be funded and how they will be implemented over the next two years.

Pictured at the Lisburn Castlereagh PEACE IV Programme launch are Diane Ewart, Alderman Geraldine Rice MBE, Cllr Alexander Redpath, Mayor Tim Morrow, Cllr Jonathan Craig (Chair), Cllr John Palmer, Cllr Johnny McCarthy, Ald Stephen Martin, Gina McIntyre (CEO SEUPB), Cllr Uel Mackin, John Howcroft, Ralston Perera, Niamh O'Carolan, Ryan Black, Adrian Bird, Mable Scullion, Pauline McMullan and Lynsey Agnew.

Speaking at the event, Gina McIntyre, Chief Executive of the Special EU Programmes Body, said: “I was delighted to attend this event and hear more about how EU PEACE IV funding will help promote positive relations within the local community. I was particularly impressed to learn about the work of the Atlas Women’s centre, which is helping to build the capacity of local women and their families to actively participate in peace and reconciliation work. This project is just an example of the type of activity that the PEACE IV Programme supports, building partnerships between community and voluntary organisations that will encourage people from all communities to live, learn and socialise with each other.

“I look forward to hearing more about the work of the Lisburn Castlereagh PEACE IV Partnership as it helps to ensure that funding is distributed at a local level where it can make a real difference.”

Attendees had the opportunity to view a short video promoting some of the projects that will be funded under the programme, as well as hearing from representatives of Atlas Women’s Centre, who outlined the achievements from their PEACE III programme and explained how they will develop and progress the Women’s Project under the new programme.

Also speaking at the event, Councillor Jonathan Craig, Chair of the Lisburn Castlereagh PEACE IV Partnership, commented: “The PEACE IV Partnership has been working hard on the development of different projects and this has culminated with the award of £2.37m worth of funding for our local communities. We have had great success with previous PEACE initiatives and hope to build on this to continue working towards a fully cohesive community in our area. We have an array of projects that people can get involved with and very soon we will be tendering for the first of these projects.”

To find out more about the Lisburn Castlereagh PEACE IV Programme log on to www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/peace-iv