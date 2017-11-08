Local mum wins Mrs Galaxy Ireland title

A gorgeous mother of two from Lisburn is celebrating after she was named Mrs Galaxy Ireland 2018.

Stunning Charlotte Clemie won the first ever Mrs Galaxy Ireland title at the ceremony in Dublin last month and will be the first Ireland Mrs to compete internationally when she travels to Florida next July.

30-year-old Charlotte told the Ulster Star that her win shows that married women and mothers should never give up on their dreams.

She said: “I haven’t set foot on a stage in over seven years but since getting married and having my two children I thought it was about time I did something for me. I have two babies, Spencer who is two and cooper who is eight months. I also opened my own photography studio last year, so things have been pretty busy for me.

I decided I wanted to enter as I wanted to do something for myself. Being a Mum is great but I think it’s very easy to get lost and forget you. I loved every minute on the run up to the Ireland final and winning was a bonus.

“Now in preparation for America I am putting in lots of work as I would love to be the first Mrs contestant from Ireland to bring an international crown home.

“I’m looking forward to getting involved with my local community and using my Mrs Galaxy Ireland title as a platform to help local charities.

“A charity that is close to my heart is women’s aid and I have fun fundraising ideas that I can’t wait to start next year.”

She added: “If any local business or charities reading think we could do something together then please get in touch. I want to make the most of this year and put my all into it.”