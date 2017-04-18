Local Man City fans cycle for charity

Lisburn fans of Manchester City are heading for their club’s hallowed turf – without leaving home.

They are doing a sponsored static bike ride at Lisburn Tesco on Thursday April 27 to raise funds for Parkview Special School.

“We’re aiming to cover 300 miles – the distance of a road trip journey to City’s Etihad stadium,” explains Damian Rydout, chairman of Lisburn MCFC Supporters Club.

“We’ll be on three bikes outside the Lisburn Tesco store from midday to 6.30pm, collecting money and using pedal power for Parkview.

“We hope people will give generously on the day for a good cause.”

The static bikes for the big effort have been generously provided by Club Class gym, Altona Business Park, Lisburn.

“City are playing United that Thursday night. So we hope we’ll have double cause for celebration – a big sum raised for Parkview and a big win over Mourinho’s men,” adds Damian.

“I wouldn’t say our supporters club is in the super fit bracket, so 300 miles is a tough enough challenge on the bikes.

“Being a City fan can be hard on the nerves, and it has probably driven some of us to comfort eating over the years.”

Lisburn MCFC Supporters Club has been going for over 10 years, following the team through its legendary ups and downs.

Parkview Special School is based at Brokerstown Road in Lisburn.