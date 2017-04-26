Local man aims to raise money to purchase robots which will educate pupils

A Lisburn man is beginning an exciting new venture which aims to teach local pupils about robotics and photography.

Donnie Wright has set up a crowdfunder page with the aim of raising money to purchase the educational robots.

Speaking to the Ulster Star, Donnie explained he will host workshops in local schools, he said: “I have been fortunate to be able to work as a professional photographer over the past 13 years and now I want to pass on my knowledge and experience to primary school children.

“Providing them the skills and strength needed to succeed in the work force and society as a whole.

“Over recent years I have led photography workshops of all ages and abilities, and recently arranging lessons for children.

“But in the last few months I have started teaching robotics to primary schools across Lisburn and Belfast, which they have loved.

“I enjoy seeing the children interact with the technology and one another. I have also become interested in finding out more about robots and But I now want to progress with these wonder workshops. I am raising the £750, through Crowdfunder, needed to buy three of the Dash and Dot robots.

“Using the Dash robots they act around in the world created by the children, using codes on an iPad. The children will be taught to understand coding and programming, also helping to bring out their communication, team working and self-starting skills.”

If you would like to donate to Donnie’s venture, please visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/robots-and-photography.