Local M&S staff makes things better

As part of Make it Matter Day in June Marks and Spencer committed to delivering one million hours of community volunteering by 2025, to help make a difference to the projects and initiatives that really matter in the communities it serves.

M&S has kickstarted the volunteering in Lisburn by supporting a number of charities and schools, including building a new path for Brookfield School, hosting a tea dance for local Age NI service users, transforming the garden at Positive Futures, restoring the common room at the Simon Community, and inviting Stepping Stones students to experience a day in the M&S Café, as well as redecorating their Pink Elephant stationary workshop.

Frances Deasy, Store Manager of M&S Lisburn, said: “We were really excited to come together to support so many charities.

“Volunteering can make a profound difference to the communities in which we live, work and play,

“We believe that lots of the small actions from lots of people, can collectively have a huge impact.

“We had a great time helping.”

Tim Parr, Family Services Manager, Positive Futures, said: “After M&S had completed the work, I had expected to see a cleared site, but was totally amazed by the wonderful shed, sitting area and laid out, planted beds.

“The place is perfect for the children and young people to wind down in and get their hands dirty!

“I am hopeful that we will be able to use it not only for the children but also for their parents as a place for them to relax in.

“Now it truly is not just an allotment, but a M&S allotment!”

Nationwide, employees in every M&S store will join their colleagues in Lisburn by helping to transform local projects that make a real difference.

In total, over 50,000 colleagues will support more than 500 community projects across the breadth of the UK.

Make it Matter is part of the recently launched M&S campaign ‘#SpenditWell’, which is about inspiring people to make every moment special by focusing on the experiences, people and things that really matter in life.

