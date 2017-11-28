Local hairdressers win Northern Ireland Hairdresser of the Year

Lisburn stylists from Shane Bennett Salon scoop Northern Ireland Hairdresser of the Year at HJ’s British Hairdressing Awards, sponsored by Schwarzkopf Professional.

Hairdressers Journal International celebrated the very best of home-grown hairdressing talent at the British Hairdressing Awards, sponsored by Schwarzkopf Professional.

The star-studded ceremony took place on Monday 27 November at London’s Grosvenor House, a JW Marriott Hotel on London’s Park Lane hosted by Cat Deeley.

More than 1,500 of the top hairdressing talent from across the country attended the awards, which is a celebration of the most creative and

technically-gifted hairstylists in Britain.

There are 16 categories in total; nine regional and six specialist awards and, the ultimate accolade, British Hairdresser of the Year. The regional awards truly put a stylist and their salon on the map, not just as creatives and tastemakers but as a potential employer and flourishing business, which drives profit and brings clients through the door.

Each entrant must submit a series of images demonstrating not only their technical dexterity, but their creative vision and comprehension of current trends.

Julie Cherry and Colette Fitzpatrick from Shane Bennett Salon in Lisburn were named Northern Ireland Hairdresser of the Year on the night, and commented: “We can’t believe this! Thank you to our photographer Andrew O’Toole, for the part he played in helping us create our amazing collection and of course, a huge thank you to our family in Ireland!”

HJ’s executive director, Jayne Lewis-Orr, added: “Cut, colour and styling come together beautifully in this collection, which combines trend-led updates with perfectly demonstrated technical skill. Julie and Colette have set the bar for the Northern Irish region, marking themselves out as a real destination salon for the area.”