Local grower to appear on popular TV programme Rare Breed

Hillsborough ‘Artisan Grower’ Barbara Erwin is set to feature on Rare Breed – A Farming Year on UTV this Tuesday, February 7.

Over ten years ago retired Biologist, Barbara turned her hobby of growing foliage and flowers into a business.

She grows 20 types of foliage and 36 varieties of flowers on her four and a half acres of land and sells directly to florists and the public.

She said: “There are about 40 growers in Northern Ireland, some are on the big scale but I am what’s known as an ‘Artisan Grower’. In fact, only 10% of flowers sold here are grown in Northern Ireland, the other 90% are imported.”