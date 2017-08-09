Local groups take Pride of Place

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has nominated three local community organisations for the prestigious 2017 Co-operation Ireland Pride of Place Awards.

Lagan Valley Regional Park, Seymour Hill & Conway Residents’ Group and Dream Scheme NI have been put forward as nominees for this year’s competition.

Pictured with Mayor Tim Morrow are the Pride of Place judges Mr William Beattie and Mr Donal Connolly, staff from Lagan Valley Regional Park and Rhonda Frew, Community Support Officer.

Speaking about the nominations, Mayor Tim Morrow said: “This is the first year in which Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has participated in these awards and is very pleased to have made three nominations under the ‘Cities’ section. I had the pleasure of joining the judges as they visited each of the nominees and I would like to commend these groups for representing our city and each had prepared very well for the recent judging visits.

“As we await the results I know that all three nominees will continue to take great pride in their achievements and the council will continue to recognise all the good work they do.”

Alderman James Tinsley, Chairman of the council’s Leisure & Community Development Committee, which assisted in organised the judging of local groups, said: “The council selected its nominees as over the past year they have strongly demonstrated how they can make a real difference within the community.

“Dream Scheme NI as a nominee for the ‘Community Based Youth Initiative’ category for its outstanding work in the Carryduff and Dundonald areas. It runs a number of initiatives to engage young people in the area to reduce anti-social behaviour and offer young people the opportunity to give something back to the community.

The Pride of Place judges Mr William Beattie and Mr Donal Connolly pictured with staff and participants of the Dream Scheme NI initiative; Mayor Tim Morrow and Rhonda Frew, Community Support Officer.

“The Lagan Valley Regional Park has been nominated for the ‘Community Environmental Initiative’ category for its cultural, social and biodiversity initiatives along the towpath connecting the two cities of Lisburn and Belfast. The large volunteer base alongside the four full-time staff help to protect the wildlife within the Park and keep the area attractive to visitors.

“Seymour Hill & Conway Residents Group has been nominated for the ‘Urban Neighbourhood (over 2000)’ category for its diverse range of activities to engage all ages within the community in addition to running a community house and social media site to ensure regular communication with residents. This community group also works closely with statutory agencies and the council to address local needs.”

The Pride of Place awards are an all-island initiative, organised through the Local Authorities programme by Co-operation Ireland, to recognise and celebrate the vital contributions to local society and the creation of civic pride. The awards acknowledge the invaluable work being carried out within communities across Ireland and recognise the work being done to create communities for tomorrow whilst respecting the heritage and culture of the past.

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council has wished its three nominees every success at the forthcoming Gala Pride of Place Awards Ceremony, which is scheduled to take place in Donegal later this year.