Local finalists named as Health Heroes

A general manager at a local Children’s Centre has been recognised for providing excellent patient care and named as a Health Hero.

The Our Health Heroes Awards, sponsored by Health Education England, were established in 2016 and aim to celebrate the unsung healthcare heroes from across the UK, including those working in the NHS, that go above and beyond in their roles every day.

Matthew Glasgow, General Secretary at Warren Children’s Centre in Lisburn was chosen as regional winner for Operational Services Support Worker of the Year in the Health’s Our Health Heroes Awards 2017.

He will now go forward to the public vote, which will decide the national winners, to be revealed at the Awards ceremony in November.

Matthew was put forward for his can-do attitude and love of challenges, he knows most patients on a first name basis and has become the first port of call for them and their families; colleagues say he has a memory that would challenge any computer.

Matthew said: “I was delighted to receive the call to say I was a regional winner for Operational Services Support Worker of the Year. I knew I had been nominated by colleagues but I certainly did not expect to win! I’m really looking forward to go to London and celebrate with the rest of the winners. We are all only doing our job but it is nice to get some recognition.”

The Prison Healthcare Team, based in Lisburn, were chosen as national winners for Integrated Team of the Year for their outstanding commitment to compassionate care.

The team has launched initiatives such as partnerships with local universities and a prisoner choir to make significant improvements for their patients.

The public vote for national winners of Operational Services Support Worker of the Year, Clinical Support Worker of the Year and to place the Apprentices of the Year will be open until 6 November. Go to http://www.skillsforhealth.org.uk/ohh-2017 to vote now.