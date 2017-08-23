Local drivers gear up for Colin McRae charity run

The Colin McRae Charity Run, organised by a group of local Subaru enthusiast owners, and supported by Subaru NI and Subaru Ireland, is gearing up for a return on September 16, with money raised going to Angel Wishes, a local charity that aims to make desperately ill childrens’ dreams come true.

Now in its third year the event is a tribute to the late great Colin McRae - on the tenth anniversary of Colin’s tragic loss the event plans to celebrate his many motorsport achievements and keep his name and legacy very much alive.

The event starts from Eastwood Motors Subaru in Lisburn, and ends at Nearys Subaru in Lusk, Co Dublin.

Registration is from 10am with family activities such as a Superhero kids meet and greet area, BBQ, bouncy castle, prize raffle, and refreshments as well as a Subaru heritage display and a hyperformance Subaru BRZ V8 conversion by local engineering specialists Momentum Tuning.

An estimated 150 Subarus from across the UK and Ireland are expected, with spectators welcomed at the start/finishes. The run departs from Lisburn at 1pm taking a scenic route through Northern Ireland with a planned rest stop before finishing in Lusk Co Dublin at 6pm.