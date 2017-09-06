Local couple celebrate Diamond Wedding Anniversary

A Lisburn couple have been celebrating seventy years of marriage together.

Mr Hugh and Anna Mac were married in Drumbo Presbyterian Church on August 31, 1957.

Hugh and Anna Mac celebrated their Diamond Wedding Anniversary at Rose Lodge Nursing Home.

The devoted couple are now residents of Rose Lodge Nursing Home on the Belsize Road.

They celebrated their Diamond Anniversary last week at the home.

Before she got married Anna was a stitcher and once she was married she worked at Spence’s home bakery.

Hugh was in the Air-Force and then worked for the Electric Board until his retirement.

His best man was his brother the late Bertie Mac, while Essie Campbell, Anna’s sister was her bridesmaid.

For their honeymoon they travelled to Blackpool and then lived together in Lambeg.

Anna and Hugh belonged to Harmony Hill Presbyterian Church.