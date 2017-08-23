Local bands and supporters flock to North West Pipe Band Championships

The North West Pipe Band Championships and Champion of Champions competitions were held at Portrush Recreation Grounds, Ramore Head on Saturday August 19.

The competition, the final one of the 2017 season, was organised by the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association, Northern Ireland Branch (RSPBANI) and funded by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council in association with Causeway Chamber of Commerce. An important part of the prize distribution ceremony was the presentation of RSPBANI commemorative plaques to three drum majors from Northern Ireland who were crowned world champions at the World Pipe Band and Drum Major Championships at Glasgow Green on Saturday August 12.

Drum Majors Grace Thompson and Lauren Kerr pictured heading up Ballydonaghy Pipe Band on a parade through the packed streets of the seaside town of Portrush following the grand finale and prize giving at the North West Pipe Band & Drum Major Championships at Ramore Head, Portrush on Saturday 19th August.

The three world champion drum majors are Junior Grade - Rachel Lowry (Armaghbreague Pipe Band), Juvenile Grade - James Kennedy (Closkelt Pipe Band) and Adult Grade - Jason Price (Ravara Pipe Band). Jason, who was also crowned ‘Champions of Champions Adult Drum Major for 2017’ won the ‘World Champion Juvenile Grade Drum Major’ title in 2013’’ when he was Drum Major with Marlacoo & District Pipe Band.

The Chieftain of the Day was Murray Bell (Vice President of Causeway Chamber). Following the grand finale and prize giving, the pipe bands and drum majors paraded through the packed streets of the seaside town. A great day of music and family fun concluded in the evening with a live concert and spectacular fireworks display at Ramore Head.

The main band winners on the day were: Grade 1: Police Service of Northern Ireland Pipe Band; Grade 2: Closkelt Pipe Band; Grade 3A: Marlacoo & District Pipe Band); Grade 3B: Quinn Memorial Pipe Band; Grade 4A: Tullylagan Pipe Band: and Grade 4B: Gransha Pipe Band.

The main drum major winners on the day were: Adult Grade: Jason Price (Ravara Pipe Band); Juvenile Grade: Emma Barr (Field Marshal Montgomery Pipe Band); Junior Grade: Rachel Lowry (Armaghbreague Pipe Band); and Novice Grade: Louis Anderson (Crozier Memorial Pipe Band).