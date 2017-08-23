Lisburn woman urges others to take part in Marie Curie event

Lisburn woman, Nicola Monroe is encouraging others to take part in Marie Curie’s flagship event Walk Ten on Friday, September 1 at 7pm in the grounds of Stormont estate.

Nicola is walking in memory of her dad, Jim Monroe, who sadly passed away earlier this year at the Marie Curie Hospice. She said: “Marie Curie provided incredible support for my dad, and my mum, sister and I in the last days of his life. I don’t know how my family would have coped without this help and we are so grateful. I’ve decided to do Walk Ten in memory of my dad and because Marie Curie charity helped my family so much.”

Registration for Walk Ten is now open at www.mariecurie.org.uk/walkten or call 028 9088 2060.

The Walk Ten event is now in its eighth year, during which time it has raised over £750,000. This money has had a huge impact on people, and their families living with a terminal illness and has enabled Marie Curie to continue to deliver its nursing service across Northern Ireland and at its specialist hospice facility in based in Belfast.

In addition to its nursing service, Marie Curie has used this money to develop and deliver innovative services that can help support more people living with a terminal illness.

The money raised from the event will be used by Marie Curie to provide care and support to more people, and their families living with any terminal illness.

You can support Nicola’s walk by visiting her JustGiving page at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/n-monroe-walk10formariecurie