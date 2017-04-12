Lisburn wins ‘Roses in Towns’ trophy at Translink Ulster In Bloom awards

Celebrations are taking place in local villages, towns and cities across Northern Ireland following the Translink Ulster in Bloom Award presentations and Lisburn is no exception.

This was the 38th year of the annual horticultural competition which celebrates Northern Ireland’s top gardening talent and their beautiful plant and floral displays.

Lisburn won the “Roses in Towns” Trophy which was presented by Belfast City Council to the city, town or village (other than Belfast), who uses roses to the best advantage in public areas.

The ‘Most Improved’ title went to Cullybackey and the ‘Roses in Towns’ award winner was Lisburn.

Speaking at the Awards, Translink Chairman Frank Hewitt said: “Congratulations to all the Translink Ulster in Bloom champions! As we approach the 40th anniversary year, it’s wonderful to see the competition’s continued appeal with 156 entries covering all 11 council areas.

“Like Translink, Ulster in Bloom connects people in local communities right across Northern Ireland and aims to make local villages, towns and cities more attractive places to live and visit, boosting civic pride. Both are committed to supporting a more sustainable and prosperous society that respects the local environment.

“We look forward to welcoming all our champions back to defend their titles when we launch the 2017 competition during Bus + Train Week, 5 – 11 June,” said Frank.

The Translink Ulster in Bloom Competition is organised by the Northern Ireland local Government Association (NILGA). Alderman Freda Donnelly, Vice President, Northern Ireland Local Government Association, said: “As your local government association, NILGA represents, promotes, sustains and improves local government on behalf of all councils.

“The Association fully supports Translink Ulster in Bloom and we were delighted this year to again have each council represented across the competition categories. The Association is committed to adding true value to the local government sector, through initiatives like this competition.

“For everyone involved, not just the winners, Translink Ulster in Bloom helps us all to focus on improving the quality of life for citizens right across the region, taking pride in the places where we live and work, and together, create a better environment for everyone to enjoy.” said Alderman Donnelly.