Lisburn Sir Knights travel to Antrim for Last Saturday demonstration

Up to 80 preceptories took part in the Last Saturday demonstration in Antrim.

The main parade assembled at Fountain Hill at 12.30pm and proceeded through the town via Fountain Street, Church Street, High Street, Bridge Street and Dublin Road to the field on the Randalstown Road.

Sir Knights Charles Hamilton (Antrim District Master), Kenneth Hull (County Grand Master), Ronnie Nelson (County Grand Standard Bearer) and Rev William Anderson (Imperial Deputy Grand Master and Imperial Deputy Grand Chaplain) pictured at the Last Saturday demonstration in Antrim.

The participating Co Antrim preceptories came from six districts representing Antrim, Lisburn, Ballymena, Larne, Ballymoney and Ballyclare.

Approximately 75 bands and 2,500 members of the Royal Black Institution were on parade.

The platform proceedings began at 3pm under the chairman, Charles Hamilton, Antrim District Master. County Antrim Grand Chaplain, Robert Campbell, conducted the service of worship.

The guest speaker was the Rev William Anderson, Imperial Deputy Grand Master and Imperial Deputy Grand Chaplain.

A Last Saturday parade was last held in Antrim town in 2011.