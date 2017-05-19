Lisburn’s Mercury to secure much needed funds for cancer charity

Lisburn security company Mercury Security Management will be putting its best foot forward this month to climb Northern Ireland’s highest peak, the Slieve Donard, in aid of Cancer Fund for Children.

As part of a newly-announced partnership with the charity, 11 Mercury staff will be hiking 2,550ft and travelling 5.8 miles up the mountain on Sunday May 28 to raise money for children and young people living with cancer across Northern Ireland.

In addition to fund-raising activities, Mercury will also be providing security assistance - including keyholding and alarm response services - for the charity’s short break facility, Daisy Lodge, at the foot of the Mourne Mountains, and its offices in Belfast. And on World Children’s Day (June 1), Mercury will be donating all call-out charges from its mobile response team and its fire and security division to the charity.

Speaking about the upcoming challenge, Mercury director Francis Cullen explained: “Cancer Fund for Children does amazing work for families throughout Northern Ireland and we are delighted to announce our partnership with the charity going forward. As part of our ongoing relationship, we hope to provide this essential charity with some much-needed funds as well as security assistance across its various properties.” mLauren Cunningham, Corporate Fundraiser at Cancer Fund for Children said: “We would like to thank Mercury Security for its generous support of our charity – in both raising funds and providing security to our facilities, as well as essential First Aid training to Cancer Fund for Children staff at a hugely discounted rate.

“We’d like to wish everyone the best of luck as they embark on their Slieve Donard climb and remind them that every step they take will make a difference to the children and young people who are cared for by Cancer Fund for Children. Hopefully that will be all the motivation they need to make it to the top.

“Every week in Northern Ireland, three children, teenagers or young adults, aged between 0-24 years old, are diagnosed with cancer and our team of experienced specialists helps families cope with the impact cancer has on their lives, and supports them through life during and after treatment and, in some cases, bereavement. Every donation is much needed to ensure we continue to provide this valuable service,” she added. Anyone wishing to sponsor the Mercury team and help support Cancer Fund for Children can donate via https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Mercury-Security