Lisburn road crash victim named

A 71-year-old man who died following a road crash in a residential area of Lisburn on Friday morning has been named.

James Buchanan (Jim) Mercer is described in a death notice as the dearly beloved husband of Joan and much-loved father of John and David.

He lost his life following the single-vehicle crash in the Warren Gardens area of Lisburn at approximately 10.30am on Friday.

The PSNI confirmed on Friday that the 71-year-old driver had died following the collision.

Alliance Party councillor Amanda Grehan passed on her condolences to the man’s family following the tragic news.

“This is a very tragic thing that has happened,” she said. “I would certainly pass on my condolences on behalf of everyone in the local area to this man’s family, who I am sure are having a very difficult time right now coming to terms with this very tragic news.”

Meanwhile, an elderly male motorcyclist, aged in his 70s, who was left in a critical condition after a collision in Ballywalter on Friday, was said to remain critically ill in hospital.