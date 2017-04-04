Lisburn nominee up for Heart Hero Awards

A school nurse at Fort Hill Integrated College is looking for your vote in the British Heart Foundation’s annual Heart Hero Awards.

By the end of the year, nurse Eileen McConnell will have trained every single staff member and pupil at the college in lifesaving CPR skills.

The awards recognise and celebrate the heart research charity’s supporters, fundraisers, volunteers and patients who have made an exceptional contribution to the fight against heart disease.

This award is not only for Eileen who has pioneered the need for the whole school to have these lifesaving skills but also the staff and pupils who have wholeheartedly thrown themselves into learning how to save a life.

Head of BHF NI, Jayne Murray said: “The amazing Lisburn nominees are a perfect example of the extraordinary contribution made by people living with heart disease and their families well as the doctors, nurses and other health professionals giving them exceptional standards of care.

“We are proud to be recognising their efforts in our annual Heart Hero Awards and we wish them all the best of luck for the final ceremony.”

This year’s winners will be announced at the Heart Hero Awards at the Supporter Day 2017 in Belfast on Thursday, June 29.

To vote for your winner visit the BHF website www.bhf.org.uk/heartheroes

Shortlisted nominees will be put on the BHF website on April 21.