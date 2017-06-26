Lisburn man elected party’s vice-president

The Alliance Party has elected Lisburn man Aaron McIntyre its new vice-president.

The party recently held its AGM in Hillsborough, with more than 100 delegates attending from local associations across Northern Ireland.

At the meeting, Mr McIntyre, who represents the Downshire East DEA on Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, was elected to the post of vice-president.

Ms Geraldine Mulvenny was elected to the post of president.

Commenting on his election, Cllr McIntyre said: “It is a great privilege for me to have been nominated and elected to this post. In recent years Alliance has grown both its support base at the polls and increased its membership right across Northern Ireland as people recognise our commitment to a truly shared community.”

The party’s 2017 general election candidate in Lagan Valley, Cllr McIntyre secured 11.1 per cent of the total vote.

“During my recent campaign for the Westminster election I made clear I wanted to cherish diversity and welcome people from every community, ethnicity or sexual orientation to Alliance. This key message will continue to be important to me during my year as vice-president, as I work to represent everyone and ensure all voices are heard,” he continued.

“This message resonated loudly with the 4,996 people in Lagan Valley who gave me their vote at the election and I sincerely thank them for their support.”