Lisburn man aims to make Belfast LEGO set

Local man Michael McClelland wants to put Belfast on the map, in LEGO form at least and he is looking for your support to make his dream come true.

Inspired by existing LEGO sets of major city skylines the 33 year old from Lisburn has created a Belfast version.

Michael's Belfast design.

After a friend shared his design online the jump in support saw it sail past the first stage and it now has one year to secure the 10,000 votes necessary for LEGO to consider making it an official set.

Michael said: “I’ve been interested in Lego my whole life. I thought the Belfast skyline had as much to offer as London or New York but LEGO were unlikely to choose it so I decided to design it myself.

“I’m very pleased and a little overwhelmed by the online reaction, I want people to keep voting as its the only way to make this set a reality and see Belfast sold all over the world.”

Michael’s set includes four major Belfast landmarks the City Hall, Titanic Belfast, the Obel Complex , the iconic Samson and Goliath as well as SS Nomadic and the Big Fish.

“I chose these structures as I think together they embody Belfast perfectly. City Hall shows the city’s history and architecture, Samson and Goliath represent its shipbuilding and industry, Titanic Belfast symbolises our growing tourism industry and The Obel Complex the city’s future.”

You can vote for Michaels design on the LEGO Ideas website here and maybe one day buy it in stores worldwide.