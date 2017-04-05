Lisburn Leo brings the Star to everyone

A voluntary service that enables local people with sight problems to keep up to date with the Ulster Star has been commended by the Mayor.

The Mayor of Lisburn, Councillor Brian Bloomfield MBE and his wife Mrs Rosalind Bloomfield joined volunteers Derek Shuter and Pauline McShane on a visit to the Lisburn Leo Talking Newspaper last week.

Lisburn Leo records an audio version of the Ulster Star each week and distributes it to blind or partially sighted members of the Lisburn Community.

During their visit, the Mayor and Mayoress learnt how The Ulster Star is recorded each week and is sent out, free of charge, to listeners who have difficulty reading due to vision impairment.

Derek Shuter explained that Lisburn Leo’s purpose was to keep listeners informed of the local news reported in the Lisburn area.

The Mayor and Mrs Bloomfield both took part in the reading and said how delighted they were to assist the members of Lisburn Leo in their weekly task.

Councillor Bloomfield said: “The work they do is really excellent and helps people who are blind or without sight to know what’s going on and keep them in the loop.

“They have a team of very dedicated staff behind the talking newspaper with 80 or 90 people benefiting from the discs sent out.”

During their visit, Councillor Bloomfield also presented Robert Apsley, Chair of Lisburn Leo, with a Lisburn Castlereagh Council Plaque.

“This will take pride of place in the Lisburn Leo Studio,” replied Robert in expressing thanks to the Mayor.