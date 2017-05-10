Lisburn law firm raise cash through Will Aid scheme

Dawn Callender, Skelton Callender

Skelton Callender Solicitors, based in Moira Road, raised the money by giving up their time in November to write wills for local people in return for a donation to charity.

This is the first year they have taken part in the scheme. Dawn Callender said: “It was a pleasure to take part in Will Aid for the first time and we embraced it with great enthusiasm. The campaign means we are able to provide a high level of service to the local community while clients are very happy to donate to charity. Making a will means loved ones you leave behind know that you have given your affairs some thought.” Will Aid has raised more than £17 million for charity since it launched more than 25 years ago. Law firms across the county are being asked to pledge a portion of their time to write basic wills, with clients donating their fee.

Any additional work to the will can be charged separately and is paid to the law firm.

The scheme takes place across the country from 01-30 November and supports nine of the UK’s best-loved charities - ActionAid, Age UK, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save the Children, Sightsavers, SCIAF (Scotland) and Trocaire (N. Ireland).

The recommended donation for a basic Will Aid will is £95 for a single will and £150 for a pair of mirror wills.

For more information about how to sign up or how to make an appointment to write a will visit www.willaid.org.uk/solicitors