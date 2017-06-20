Lisburn girl aims to become face of NI

Local pupil Angelina Kane has been chosen as a finalist for the face of Northern Ireland.

The seven-year-old is excited to have been chosen as a finalist for the pageant to be held in July at Corrick house and spa in County Tyrone .

The Ballymacward Primary School pupil will be competing in the Junior Section with other girls age 4 to 13 for the title, the winner will then travel to Disneyland Paris for the Face of Europe competition. She will be raising money for two very special charities Alzheimer’s society and Headway East Kent.

Angelina will be holding raffles and also a charity football match, she will be collecting around Lisburn over the next two months to try to raise much needed money for these two charities. She is also continuing to raise money for the Make A Wish foundation.

Elizabeth Kane, Angelina’s mother said: “Angelina is a very kind little girl who loves to help others less fortunate than herself. She is a carer for her sister Lucia who has autism and does everything she can to help and make her life easier. She is a very happy go lucky child who loves spending time on her pony and being with her friends.

“The face of Northern Ireland is very natural no make up, fake tan, nails are allowed for juniors and they all become one big family making amazing friends and having great fun.

“For someone so young to want to try raise money for various charities Angelina is an inspiration for such a young girl.”