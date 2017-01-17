Lisburn farmer convicted of animal welfare charges

A Lisburn farmer has been convicted of 27 animal welfare charges.

Trevor Sinclair was convicted at Lisburn Magistrates’ Court of 10 charges of failure to notify the movement of 10 bovine animals off his holding, 11 charges of failure to notify the deaths of 11 bovine animals, five charges of failure to notify the births of five bovine animals and one charge of failure to dispose of 11 bovine carcasses.

Sinclair, of Montgomery Drive, Lisburn pleaded guilty and was fined £560 plus a £15 offender levy.

This case arose from discrepancies found at a Cattle Identification Inspection of Mr Sinclair’s herd carried out by Veterinary Service Enforcement Branch.