Lisburn family enjoy royal occasion at Exploris

A Lisburn family were one of five families from across Northern Ireland to be selected via an online competition to be part of a very special celebration at Exploris Aquarium, Portaferry.

The Kingan family enjoyed the double celebration on July 20, which saw the Co Down visitor attraction welcome its 150,000th visitor during an official visit from HRH The Duke of Kent.

Mum Deborah, dad David and children Caitlyn, Lily-Rose and Riya enjoyed a morning at the popular attraction and lunch in the aquarium café.

The Duke toured the attraction, including the discovery pool in the ‘Strangford Viking’ room, tropical zone with its vibrant fish and corals, the new jelly fish section and an education programme that has attracted more than 150 schools and over 5,000 children in the past year.

The hugely popular aquarium has enjoyed an incredibly successful year of operation since it reopened to the public in August 2016 following a £1.5m refurbishment.

Director of Aquarium Exploris Limited, Kieran Quinn commented: “We are delighted by the visitor response to Exploris. We have continued to listen to the public and acted upon feedback. We are constantly striving to make positive changes; such as developing a soft play area, introducing new seating and menus in our licensed restaurant and a wide range of new visitor collateral to guide our visitors through the facilities. We have improved the visitor experience in a way that will ensure Exploris continues to be a top attraction in Northern Ireland.”

