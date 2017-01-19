Lisburn Cub Scouts celebrate centenary anniversary with party

Lisburn Cub Scouts celebrated Cubs 100th Anniversary last month with a Promise Party at Wallace Park Tennis Centre.

Over 200 Cubs took part in what was a fantastic evening of celebration after a busy year of Cub 100 activities.

The biggest event of the year was the County Centenary Camp at Shane’s Castle in May where over 1,200 Cubs participated in what was an exceptionally active weekend.

The grand finale was the Promise Party, which was attended by Mayor and Mayoress, as well as Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP.

The Mayor and Mayoress had the honour of cutting two large birthday cakes together with two of the local Cubs.