Lisburn council hosts refugee awareness event

The Patient and Client Council’s Jess Murray was one of the guests at a Refugee Awareness and Arabic Culture Programme hosted by the Good Relations Department of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council in Lisburn recently.

The event at Bridge Community Centre in Railway Street aimed to give a better understanding of Arabic culture and to raise awareness of the vulnerable persons relocation scheme for Syrian nationals, as well as the experiences of refugees and asylum seekers of all origins.

Jess is the Patient and Client Council’s Personal and Public Involvement (PPI) officer for the South East Health and Social Care Trust area, which serves Lisburn and the surrounding areas.

Jess said: “It was excellent to see the work of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Good Relations Department in action. It was inspiring to hear the work of my health and social care colleagues, and the dedicated good practice that’s in play when working with these vulnerable persons. I am keen to promote the work of the Patient and Client Council within these organisations so that we may also reach and support our refugee community in NI.”