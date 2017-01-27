Lisburn chippy takes ‘first plaice’ in National Fish and Chip Awards

John Dory’s in Lisburn, County Antrim, has won the Staff Training and Development Award after frying out on top at the 2017 National Fish & Chip Awards (January 26), organised by Seafish.

The shop scooped the award, which recognises fish and chip businesses that excel in providing their staff with training and development opportunities, during a prestigious awards ceremony held at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge Hotel in London – an event widely regarded as the ‘Oscars’ of the fish frying industry.

To secure the top spot, John Dory’s had to progress through a rigorous, multi-stage judging process which focused on their internal training policies and systems, training support and forward plans for staff development.

They were also subjected to an unannounced judging visit from an awards auditor who reviewed their staff training and development practices, in addition to marking their customer service levels and the quality of the fish and chips.

Commenting on their award win Director Mark Polley, said: “We are delighted that the time and effort we invest in our team has been recognised this year – they are as vital to our success as the product we sell.

“We recognise the importance of up-skilling our workforce and have put staff through numerous formal courses, supplemented with in-house training. We want to provide opportunities for our staff to gain qualifications and develop their skills.

“I’m so proud to be bringing a national award home to Northern Ireland! Over the past few years we have worked hard to ensure that high standards are met across all our locations and we will continue to strive for excellence.”

Marcus Coleman, Chief Executive at Seafish, added: “The aim of the National Fish & Chip Awards has always been to showcase the very best fish and chip businesses and individuals in the UK while setting incredibly high standards for the industry.

“Staff training and development is an integral part of the day-to-day running of a fish and chip business. It’s so important that we recognise and reward those excelling in this area, not only to encourage improved training methods but to also help increase the knowledge and skill base of our industry, safeguarding it for generations to come.

“It was evident throughout the whole judging process that staff training is something that John Dory’s is truly passionate about. Winning such a prestigious award for their commitment to supporting the skills development of their staff is most admirable.”