Lisburn Care Home praised

Lisburn Care Home has scored the maximum possible 100% satisfaction rating for its standards of care in a national survey among people in care homes.

It also scored 96% for people being happy with life in the home, in the survey for “Your Care Rating. “

The home, which is operated by Four Seasons Health Care, achieved a 94% overall performance rating, scoring 942 points from a possible maximum of 1,000 in the survey. The overall performance rating is derived from four core themes: staff and care, home comforts, choice and having a say and the quality of life being experienced by the residents.

The independent confidential survey was conducted by leading market research organisation Ipsos MORI.

Lisburn Care Home also achieved 100% rating for the care team treating residents with kindness, dignity and respect

It achieved around 96% or 958 out of a maximum of 1,000 around the theme of the quality of life for people living in the home.

Carol Cousins, Managing Director for Four Seasons Health Care in Northern Ireland, who operate the home, said: “All the care team are delighted that in this independent national survey the residents at Lisburn Home rated the home so highly.

“The survey outcome corresponds with the responses we have had directly from residents, their relatives and care professionals who are able to give us instant feedback on a day to day basis about any aspect of care quality, by using iPads placed in the home with a touch-screen questionnaire linked to purpose designed software.

“This has been recording a 98% overall customer satisfaction rating.”

Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority inspectors reported that residents told them: “You couldn’t get better,” and “It is all lovely here, it is very nice”. A relative said: “They are very attentive and it is just so nice to hear my mother say, how happy she is here.”