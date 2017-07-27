Lisburn business backs Jonah’s Fight

A Lisburn business is backing a Co Armagh family who are holding a series of fundraising events in memory of their two-year-old son, who tragically died last week.

Little Jonah Carceres, who lived in Portadown, passed away just three days after being diagnosed with a brain tumour. He had been feeling unwell for a couple of months and, according to relative Geoff Lindsay, had been in and out of hospital.

However, it was only after the bubbly little boy took a massive seizure that he was transferred to the Royal Victoria Hospital where the tumour was diagnosed.

Despite their heartbreak, his devastated parents Tanya Wright and Americo Carceres are determined to do something to help other families with sick children and have set up a charity, Jonah’s Fight, in his memory.

On Saturday, August 5, they are holding a ‘Superhero Saturday’ fundraising day across all the Northern Ireland branches of The Ciggie Shop. Geoff, Tanya’s cousin, is a partner in three of the branches.

“Jonah’s Fight is being set up to help families with sick children pay for screening or treatment they may not get on the NHS. It will also provide support and relief for families with sick children, and help ease the pain and burden felt by families affected by situations similar to what we have been through,” he explained.

In support of the fundraiser, the Lisburn branch of the e-cigarette business will hold a family fun day on August 5.

The event at the Graham Gardens store will run from 10am to 6pm and will feature superhero characters, a bouncy slide, face painting, balloon modelling and more. There will also be prizes for parents and children who come in the best fancy dress outfits.

Geoff added: “Jonah was full of life, he loved music and dancing. While what has happened has been horrific, ignoring it doesn’t make it not happen.

“Now we are turning our attention to finding a positive. Jonah’s fight isn’t over, it’s just beginning.”