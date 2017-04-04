Lisburn-based-Mercury group secures tasty slice of Beannchor’s business

Lisburn-based Mercury Security Management has been appointed by hospitality group Beannchor to provide a comprehensive security solution for a number of its high-profile sites.

Mercury was awarded the contract to secure the properties after a thorough tender process and will be responsible for the maintenance and monitoring of fire alarms, intruder alarms and CCTV systems across 10 Beannchor sites including the Little Wing Pizzeria chain, The National Grande Café & Sixty6 Nightclub, The Hillside Bar and The Dirty Onion.

“Beannchor is without doubt one of the biggest hospitality groups in Ireland and we look forward to providing protection to a number of its sites around NI,” said Liam Cullen, Mercury’s Regional Director UK and Ireland.

“The ability to win contracts like Beannchor shows that our investment strategy is paying off and continues to position Mercury at the forefront of the security industry, providing innovative integrated security solutions to our ever expanding client base,” he added.

Beannchor’s Group Procurement Manager Kevin Reilly said: “At Beannchor we take the safety and security of our customers, staff and premises very seriously. In the fiercely competitive hospitality industry, it is imperative that we can continue to deliver unforgettable experiences to our many customers, safe in the knowledge that our security operations are in safe and reliable hands. We were very impressed by Mercury’s extensive experience and their innovative and forward-thinking approach to security.”

The Beannchor Group was founded more than 30 years ago by entrepreneur Bill Wolsey and now operates a portfolio of more than 60 hotels, pubs and restaurants across Northern Ireland including The Merchant Hotel, Bullitt Hotel, The National Grande Café and Sixty 6 nightclub, The Dirty Onion, Cuckoo and The Hillside, as well as six Little Wing Pizzerias, employing over 750 people.

Founded in 2001, Mercury Security Management Ltd provides bespoke stand alone and integrated security solutions to clients across a number of sectors including retail, finance, government, residential, transport, public sector, hotels & Leisure, construction etc.