Lisburn agency scoops two ESTAS in London

Lisburn-based estate agency McClelland Salter has scooped two top industry awards at the prestigious ESTAS 2017.

The awards, announced by well-known TV property expert Phil Spencer, were held at Grosvenor House Hotel, London and were attended by 1,000 property professionals from across the UK.

Celebrating their 14th year, the awards determine the best estate and letting agents in the UK, based solely on feedback from customers.

McClelland Salter’s Rental Manager, Graeme Beck, collected the Northern Ireland gold award for ‘Letting Agent (rated by tenants)’ and silver for ‘Letting Agent (rated by landlords)’ at the ceremony.

This is the second time the local company has picked up an ESTA award, having been among the winners back in 2011.

Company director, Matthew McClelland said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be recognised again at this year’s ESTAS. It means so much to us as we know it’s our customers who have judged our performance. My business partner Julie Gibson and I take our levels of customer service very seriously because we know that our clients have a choice of local agents. We have always been very proud of the personal service and this proves we are delivering what we promise.”

Phil Spencer, who has hosted the ESTAS every year since their inception in 2003 said: “This industry doesn’t get enough credit for the work it does in helping millions of customers around the UK and making their dreams come true and at the ESTAS we want to highlight that fact.”

Addressing the audience at the awards ceremony, he added: “If you make it up on stage today you can leave in the knowledge that you’ve achieved the highest accolade our industry can offer.”