Libraries NI offering a better experience for website visitors

Libraries NI is offering a better experience for every website visitor with the availability of Browsealoud assistive software on public computers in nine libraries.

This pilot project to introduce Browsealoud software in these libraries has been extended until the end of the year to ensure that people can avail of this service, thanks to funding by the Department of Finance.

Browsealoud software helps with website browsing for people with dyslexia, low literacy, English as a second language and those with mild visual impairments, by adding speech, reading, and translation to websites.

Browsealoud makes websites more accessible with easy speech, reading and translation tools and online content can be read aloud in multiple languages using the most natural and engaging voice to transform the user’s reading experience.

Kim Aiken, Head of Themes with Libraries NI, explains: “Libraries NI is delighted to offer our customers in nine libraries access to Browsealoud software which will give website visitors a better experience. Library members can enjoy free internet access on library computers and by using this software they are now able to access information, resources and services online more easily.

“This project has been delivered in partnership with the Digital Transformation Service and is demonstrating our shared vision of improved access to online government services for all.

“This pilot project is being trialled in nine libraries across Northern Ireland until the end of December so call in and find out more.”

For more information on Browsealoud, go to: www.texthelp.com/browsealoud. For library contact information, go to the Libraries NI website at www.librariesni.org.uk