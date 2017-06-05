Lend a hand at Cancer Focus charity shop

Cancer Focus Northern Ireland is looking for Lisburn volunteers who have spare time on their hands and would love to join a friendly team in their local charity shop.

Melissa Faulkner, Lisburn shop manager, said: “We know that people volunteer for all kinds of reasons – have spare time, need to build up a CV for future employment or college applications, want to meet new people or simply want to give back to a charity that has helped them or their family. Whatever your reason, we’d love to have you on board.

“In the past charity shops had the reputation of being old fashioned and fusty. This is definitely not the case these days - our busy, modern shops have vibrant managers and volunteers and a steady stream of shoppers looking for vintage steals and hot bargains.

“There is something for everyone to get involved in. In particular, volunteering in our shop is a great way to gain essential retail experience and learn new skills to help on the road to employment - some of our volunteers have even gone on to manage our shops.”

Morag Chambers, Volunteer Services Co-ordinator, said: “Our shop is the face of the charity within our local community so it’s really important that our volunteers are enthusiastic, friendly and welcoming to everyone who visits the shop.

“Our volunteers are given full training and tasks to suit their capabilities. Our shops raise funds to help cancer patients and their families in your community and we couldn’t do this valuable work without the help of our volunteers.”

If you think you might be interested, simply call in to your local shop in Lisburn. You can even spend a short time in the shop to ‘try it out’.

For more information about helping in Cancer Focus NI’s shops or any other aspect of volunteering please contact us at volunteer@cancerfocusni.org or on 9066 3281.

Cancer Focus NI has worked for over 40 years to reduce the impact of cancer in Northern Ireland. We do this by providing care and support services to anyone affected by cancer, delivering cancer prevention programmes, campaigning for effective health policies and funding local ground-breaking research.

If you have concerns, questions or issues about any aspect of cancer call our confidential freephone cancer information and support Nurseline (0800 783 3339) and speak directly with a specialist nurse or email nurseline@cancerfocusni.org.